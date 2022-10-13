UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Disposes Of Plea After Police Registered FIR Of Illegal Possession

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 13, 2022 | 08:44 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition after the capital police registered an FIR against former MNA Chaudhry Jaffar Iqbal for an alleged illegal possession of a trust building near Srinagar Highway.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case regarding the matter.

During the course of proceeding, the SHO of the concerned area police station produced the copy of FIR regarding the illegal possession.

The court asked the police official whether the accused was so influential that they were not registering FIR against him. The court noted that the incident happened and one person received bullet but the police didn't register case.

Later, the court disposed of the case after the police produced the copy of the FIR.

