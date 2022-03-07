Islamabad High Court disposes of plea against police raid

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday disposed of plea against a raid at the house of a senior lawyer Pervaiz Zahoor and instructed the police to take action as per law

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that police personnel and officers were untrained.

The chief justice heard the case filed by a senior lawyer against the raid at his house and arrest of his children.

Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA)'s President Shoaib Shaheen said police raided the house to recover liquor and arrested the two children of senior lawyer.

The court asked the attorney general of Pakistan it was a strange case as the arrests were not necessary.

The court asked even if the FIA was considered factual then still why the girl was arrested by the police.

The police personnel were untrained, chief justice said.

Petitioner's lawyer said that house owner should be arrested if liquor was recovered from the house. The advocate general Islamabad informed the court that the bails of the two children of senior lawyer had been approved.

The court sought report from the police and dispose of the case.