UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Disposes Of Plea In Noor Mukadam Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 07:51 PM

Islamabad High Court disposes of plea in Noor Mukadam case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday disposed of a petition of Zahir Jaffar's parents against the indictment of accused by the trial court in Noor Mukadam murder case

At the outset of hearing, petitioner's lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi requested the court to grant permission to withdraw the case against the decision of trial court.

The court accepted the request and disposed of the case filed by Zakir Jaffar.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.

