Islamabad High Court disposes of plea in Noor Mukadam case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday disposed of a petition of Zahir Jaffar's parents against the indictment of accused by the trial court in Noor Mukadam murder case.

At the outset of hearing, petitioner's lawyer Raja Rizwan Abbasi requested the court to grant permission to withdraw the case against the decision of trial court.

The court accepted the request and disposed of the case filed by Zakir Jaffar.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.