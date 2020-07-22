UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Disposes Of PMLN's Case Against NFC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 08:56 PM

Islamabad High Court disposes of PMLN's case against NFC

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition pertaining to formation of National Finance Commission (NFC) after the attorney general produced a new notification

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed of a petition pertaining to formation of National Finance Commission (NFC) after the attorney general produced a new notification.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb conducted hearing on a petition against NFC filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Khurram Dastagir.

Attorney General Khalid Javed Khan told the IHC bench that the government had withdrawn the notification which had been challenged before this court.

He said a new notification had been issued in this regard and prayed the court to dispose of the case as it had become ineffective.

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh had not been included in new NFC in accordance of new notification, he said.

Petitioner's lawyer Barrister Mohsin Shahnawaz Ranjha said that his client's objection was that the opposition was not consulted in formation of NFC.

The court, subsequently, disposed of the case.

