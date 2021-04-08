UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Disposes Of Shaukat Tareen's Petition

Muhammad Irfan 27 minutes ago Thu 08th April 2021 | 08:06 PM

Islamabad High Court disposes of Shaukat Tareen's petition

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition of former finance minister Shaukat Tareen seeking early hearing of NAB appeals against his acquittal in rental power references

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition of former finance minister Shaukat Tareen seeking early hearing of NAB appeals against his acquittal in rental power references.

The court instructed that the petition regarding the acquittal of accused were not being fixed for hearing these days in line of COVID-19 standard operating procedure (SOP).

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case of Shaukat Tareen.

The court said that the registrar office would fix such petitions for hearing after the situation got normalized.

The court, subsequently, disposed of the case with above instruction.

It may be mentioned here that a trial court had acquitted former prime minister Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, ex-finance minister Shaukat Tareen in Sahiwal and Pirangheb rental power references. The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had challenged the decision of accountability court before IHC.

Related Topics

Hearing Prime Minister National Accountability Bureau Raja Pervaiz Ashraf Sahiwal May Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

SM completes Ramadan preparations, sets service ce ..

3 minutes ago

Four recreational parks ready to facilitate public ..

3 minutes ago

Xinjiang witnessing social stability, economic dev ..

3 minutes ago

Sri Lanka appoints new cricket selectors

3 minutes ago

Denmark to deploy special forces to Mali in 2022

3 minutes ago

France Refuses Russia's Sputnik V For Ideological ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.