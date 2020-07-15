Islamabad High Court disposes off petition pertaining to Roosevelt Hotel

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed off a petition pertaining to the Pakistan International Airline (PIA)'s Roosevelt Hotel after the statement of federal government

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday disposed off a petition pertaining to the Pakistan International Airline (PIA)'s Roosevelt Hotel after the statement of Federal government.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a petition seeking to stop the alleged privatization process of PIA's hotel in New York.

During the course of proceeding, the deputy attorney general told the bench that the government had no any plan to sale or privatize the Rroosevelt hotel. However, the government was working to make this national asset as profitable.

The court asked the DAG that whether there was a possibility of joint venture to run the hotel's affairs.

If the Pakistan had not talent that the government was taking services of a foreigner expert. Justice Farooq remarked that a national asset shouldn't be thrown away which was a usual practice.

The bench asked the DAG to confirm it that the feasibility was just confined to make the hotel as profitable and it was not being given to any person nominated in this petition.

After the statement of DAG, the bench disposed off the case and asked the petitioner that he was entitled to approach the court again if any such practice was done in future.