UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Expresses Annoyance Over Filing Plea Of Political Nature

Faizan Hashmi Published September 27, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Islamabad High Court expresses annoyance over filing plea of political nature

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday expressed annoyance over Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for filing a petition of political nature

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday expressed annoyance over Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed for filing a petition of political nature.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah heard the case filed by former interior minister Sheikh Rashid against the appointment of a 72-member cabinet by the Federal government.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Minallah censured the petitioner that if such a petition was filed again, the court would impose an exemplary fine over him.

He said that the court had always respected the parliament and did not unnecessarily interfere in the authority of the executive. The chief justice asked the petitioner If any of his individual, fundamental rights were affected, then certainly approach the court but not in this manner.

He termed the petition baseless and said that the court could impose a fine on such petition but it was showing restraint.

He asked the AML chief to take his political fights to the parliament as there was no forum bigger than parliament, he added.

He advised Sheikh Rashid to keep courts away from these political matters.

The counsel for Sheikh Rashid said that there was no other forum to approach other than the court on the matter raised in the plea.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah said that such petitions should not be filed in court.

He said that there were elected representatives in parliament and it was the right forum.

The court would not interfere in the matter, he added.

Upon this, the petitioner said he was willing to withdraw his plea.

On which the Chief Justice said that he would pass an appropriate order in this regard.

Related Topics

Chief Justice Interior Minister Parliament Fine Rashid Islamabad High Court Muslim From Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

UN Security Council Members Call on Taliban to Reo ..

UN Security Council Members Call on Taliban to Reopen Schools for Women, Girls

5 minutes ago
 Gas Futures in Europe Surge After Gazprom's Reject ..

Gas Futures in Europe Surge After Gazprom's Rejection of Naftogaz's Claims

5 minutes ago
 Nine held for possessing illegal arms

Nine held for possessing illegal arms

5 minutes ago
 Accession to Russia Supported by 93% of Zaporizhzh ..

Accession to Russia Supported by 93% of Zaporizhzhia Voters as 29% of Ballots Co ..

5 minutes ago
 PFA stops production of candy unit over violations ..

PFA stops production of candy unit over violations

7 minutes ago
 Gazprom Rejects Naftogaz's Demands in Arbitration ..

Gazprom Rejects Naftogaz's Demands in Arbitration Over Payment for Gas Transit

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.