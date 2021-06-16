UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Expresses Displeasure Over Non Recovery Of 29-day Old Girl

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 07:26 PM

Islamabad High Court expresses displeasure over non recovery of 29-day old girl

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the Islamabad Police to produce a 29 days old infant girl before the bench after recovering her in a case pertaining to girl's custody

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday directed the Islamabad Police to produce a 29 days old infant girl before the bench after recovering her in a case pertaining to girl's custody.

The court expressed annoyance over non recovery of the girl despite its orders and summoned superintendent of police (SP) Saddar Islamabad in person on next hearing on the matter to answer.

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC heard the case filed by girl's mother Yousman Tasawar seeking recovery of her daughter.

The court noted that the station house officer of the area had failed to produce the infant. The petitioner's lawyer said court's orders regarding the girl's recovery could not be implemented.

The court instructed the police to recover the minor till June 18, and adjourned hearing of the case.

The lawyer said the girl was born on May 17, and she was kidnapped on May 24. The woman had alleged that the accused had also snatched her mobile phone during the incident. She said her husband Talha Bhutta had ousted her from his house.

