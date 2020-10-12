The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday expressed displeasure with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on raiding a citizen's house and said the court would not allow any violation of basic human rights

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday expressed displeasure with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on raiding a citizen's house and said the court would not allow any violation of basic human rights.

The bench ordered the FIA to include the petitioner in investigation and submit its report within ten-days.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted the hearing on a petition moved by a journalist Rana Arshad challenging the FIA's raid at his house.

He said why the FIA had issued a suspect notice to the citizen. The court noted that no date and reason of summon was mentioned by the FIA on its notice.

Justice Minallah said the FIA had violated the law and basic human rights of the citizen. Under what law and permission, the FIA had raided the house of the petitioner, the bench questioned.

The FIA's officials adopted the stance that the investigation was started on directives of a deputy director, adding that the officials visited the citizen's address just for the sake of verification.

To this, the bench said the court would not allow violation of human rights, adding that the FIA conduct must be in accordance of the law.

The court ordered FIA to include the petitioner into the investigation and submit reply within ten days.