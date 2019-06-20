UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Expresses Displeasure With PEMRA For Not Ensuring Code Of Conduct

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Thu 20th June 2019 | 07:07 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday expressed displeasure with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) director general for not ensuring its code of conduct regarding the contents of television (TV) channels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday expressed displeasure with Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) director general for not ensuring its code of conduct regarding the contents of television (TV) channels.

Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case seeking ban over the coverage of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM)'s leader Manzoor Pashteen, Moshin Dawar, Ali Wazeer and Gulalai Ismael and blocking of their social media accounts.

During hearing, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) also submitted its reply to the bench regarding the matter.

The bench expressed displeasure with PEMRA DG over the performance of the department.

Justice Farooq said tv channels were not authorized to discuss the matters that were pending before the court in accordance with the law.

The media should not predict the court judgment in any case, he said.

He said PEMRA was not ensuring implementation on its code of conduct.

The court ordered PEMRA to strictly monitor the TV channels to stop contents against the state institutions.

He said state institutions could not be maligned on the name of freedom of expression, adding that no constitution allowed for this act. The was a matter of country's interest, he said.

The petitioner's counsel Barrister Shoaib Razzaq requested the bench to issue orders to block the social media accounts of PTM's activists.

The bench, however, adjourned the case till June 27.

