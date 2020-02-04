UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Expresses Dissatisfaction Over CDA's Report On Slaughter House Construction

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 08:34 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought a detailed report from Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding the construction of a slaughter house in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought a detailed report from Capital Development Authority (CDA) regarding the construction of a slaughter house in the Federal capital.

Justice Aamer Farooq resumed the hearing on a petition regarding the issue. CDA's lawyer Shakoor Paracha appeared before the bench.

During outset of the hearing, the CDA's counsel submitted a report regarding the construction of slaughter house.

Expressing dissatisfaction over the report, the bench said civic body was not comprehensive and directed the CDA Planning and Development Section to present detained report before the next date of hearing.

Justice Farooq said the civic body should construct the slaughter house at an appropriate place in the city.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case for two weeks.

