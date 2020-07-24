UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court Expresses Dissatisfaction On Interior Ministry's Report About Cynthia

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday, expressing dissatisfaction, directed interior ministry to review its report pertaining to American blogger Cynthia Dawn Ritchie, who gave controversial statements about PPP's leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Friday, expressing dissatisfaction, directed interior ministry to review its report pertaining to American blogger Cynthia Dawn Ritchie, who gave controversial statements about PPP's leadership.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, said the American citizen had leveled serious allegations against the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leadership in her tweets. No foreigner had right to play with the image of country, he added.

The chief justice inquired about the law on the basis of that the state institutions had involved a foreigner in country's different projects. The court, he said, did not accept any assumption.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Tariq Khokher pleaded the court that Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was investigating the matter pertaining to Cynthia's statements. He prayed the court to grant more time to give comments on the subject.

Addressing the AAG, the chief justice said you were playing with country's image with this report of interior ministry.

The petitioner's lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa said how Cynthia was working in governmental institutions as she was not a Pakistan's citizen.

Cases were underway against the American blogger with FIA, he said.

After this, the court adjourned the hearing of the case till August 4.

