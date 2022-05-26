UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Extends Interim Bail Of PTI's Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 26, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Islamabad High Court extends interim bail of PTI's leaders

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leaders including Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Qasim Suri, Shahbaz Gill and Haleem Adil Sheikh in Saudi Arab incident case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leaders including Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Qasim Suri, Shahbaz Gill and Haleem Adil Sheikh in Saudi Arab incident case.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the PTI leaders regarding the matter.

The petitioners' lawyer Ali Bukhari adopted the stance that his clients could not appear before court this day due to the closure of various routes and protests in the city.

He further argued that now the matter of protest had been shifted to the Supreme Court but the case related to the Saudi Arab incident was still here. The court extended the interim bails of the PTI leaders till June 10, and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Protest Supreme Court Saudi Arab June Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Russian shelling kills four in Ukraine's Kharkiv: ..

Russian shelling kills four in Ukraine's Kharkiv: governor

59 seconds ago
 ATC hands down double death penalty to three in Yo ..

ATC hands down double death penalty to three in Yousaf murder case

1 minute ago
 Nationwide polio immunization drive continues

Nationwide polio immunization drive continues

1 minute ago
 Kidnapped polio eradication doctor recovered from ..

Kidnapped polio eradication doctor recovered from North Wazirstan

1 minute ago
 Long march: 3 cops martyred, 100 injured due to to ..

Long march: 3 cops martyred, 100 injured due to torture, attacks

1 minute ago
 Four new coronavirus cases reported in Potohar tow ..

Four new coronavirus cases reported in Potohar town

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.