The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday extended the interim bail of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s leaders including Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Qasim Suri, Shahbaz Gill and Haleem Adil Sheikh in Saudi Arab incident case

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the PTI leaders regarding the matter.

The petitioners' lawyer Ali Bukhari adopted the stance that his clients could not appear before court this day due to the closure of various routes and protests in the city.

He further argued that now the matter of protest had been shifted to the Supreme Court but the case related to the Saudi Arab incident was still here. The court extended the interim bails of the PTI leaders till June 10, and adjourned the case.