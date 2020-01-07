UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Extends Sharjeel Memon Interim Bail Till Jan 20

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 06:37 PM

Islamabad High Court extends Sharjeel Memon interim bail till Jan 20

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon in the Sindh Roshan programme corruption case till January 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon in the Sindh Roshan programme corruption case till January 20.

The court also ordered Memon to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on January 10.

Justice Amir Farooq Kiani and Justice Lubna Pervez resumed the hearing of a plea filed by Memon to restrain NAB from arresting him in the case.

Sharjeel's counsel Sardar Latif Khosa pleaded before the court that NAB Sindh had already conducted inquiry in the same case and new inquiry against his client was unfair and prayed the court to declare it as null and void.

Justice Amir Farooq asked Khosa why the NAB cannot conduct inquiry again in the matter against which Khosa said that according to NAB Amendment Ordinance, the application was against the call up notice.

The NAB prosecutor briefed the court that a questionnaire has been provided to Memon and was issued notice for January 10 for appearance.

The court ordered Memon for response to NAB in the matter and appear before it on the said date.

The court extended the pre-arrest bail of Sharjeel till January 20 and adjournedthe hearing.

Related Topics

Sindh Hearing Pakistan Corruption National Accountability Bureau Same January Islamabad High Court From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Aima Baig out with friends in chilly weather

1 minute ago

Emirati employees at ADNOC to see increase in pens ..

11 minutes ago

Senate Committee on Finance approves Anti-Money la ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan loses great jurist Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim

32 minutes ago

Colombian climber Quintana to race Tour de France ..

37 seconds ago

Zarif says informed by UN that US has denied him v ..

39 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.