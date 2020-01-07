Islamabad High Court extends Sharjeel Memon interim bail till Jan 20

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon in the Sindh Roshan programme corruption case till January 20

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended the interim bail of Pakistan People's Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Inam Memon in the Sindh Roshan programme corruption case till January 20.

The court also ordered Memon to appear before the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on January 10.

Justice Amir Farooq Kiani and Justice Lubna Pervez resumed the hearing of a plea filed by Memon to restrain NAB from arresting him in the case.

Sharjeel's counsel Sardar Latif Khosa pleaded before the court that NAB Sindh had already conducted inquiry in the same case and new inquiry against his client was unfair and prayed the court to declare it as null and void.

Justice Amir Farooq asked Khosa why the NAB cannot conduct inquiry again in the matter against which Khosa said that according to NAB Amendment Ordinance, the application was against the call up notice.

The NAB prosecutor briefed the court that a questionnaire has been provided to Memon and was issued notice for January 10 for appearance.

The court ordered Memon for response to NAB in the matter and appear before it on the said date.

The court extended the pre-arrest bail of Sharjeel till January 20 and adjournedthe hearing.