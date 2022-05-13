UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Extends Stay Against PEMRA's Notification

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2022 | 06:39 PM

Islamabad High Court extends stay against PEMRA's notification

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended its stay against the notification, bounding TV channels to submit five percent amount of their income as annual tax

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended its stay against the notification, bounding tv channels to submit five percent amount of their income as annual tax.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Pakistan Broadcasters Assoaciation (PBA) against the aforesaid order.

The PBA lawyer said that the PEMRA had served notices to TV channels, seeking them to also to s two billion for the last 13 years.

He said PEMRA was already collecting annual fee from TV channels, he said, adding the TV channels had never submitted, the five percent of its income through the advertising, previously.

The chief justice remarked that the question was that whether the PEMRA was receiving this amount in line of tax or any fee.

The PBA lawyer said that the PEMRA had no authority to impose such taxes. No channel could pay such huge amount, he added.

PEMRA's lawyer said no channel had paid this amount since 2009, adding that cases had been pending till 2019 in different courts.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till June 26.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice June 2019 Islamabad High Court TV From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Chairperson women parliamentary caucus visits Swat ..

Chairperson women parliamentary caucus visits Swat Dar-ul-Aman

20 seconds ago
 PPP KP nominates president for Ulema & Mashaikh Wi ..

PPP KP nominates president for Ulema & Mashaikh Wing

22 seconds ago
 KP cabinet panel hints at merger of Malakand Levie ..

KP cabinet panel hints at merger of Malakand Levies with Police

23 seconds ago
 Lavrov Says US, Allies Should Bear Burden of Afgha ..

Lavrov Says US, Allies Should Bear Burden of Afghanistan's Reconstruction

25 seconds ago
 76 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

76 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

30 seconds ago
 Immediate general elections is the only solution o ..

Immediate general elections is the only solution of the political crises: Barris ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.