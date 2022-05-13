(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended its stay against the notification, bounding tv channels to submit five percent amount of their income as annual tax.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Pakistan Broadcasters Assoaciation (PBA) against the aforesaid order.

The PBA lawyer said that the PEMRA had served notices to TV channels, seeking them to also to s two billion for the last 13 years.

He said PEMRA was already collecting annual fee from TV channels, he said, adding the TV channels had never submitted, the five percent of its income through the advertising, previously.

The chief justice remarked that the question was that whether the PEMRA was receiving this amount in line of tax or any fee.

The PBA lawyer said that the PEMRA had no authority to impose such taxes. No channel could pay such huge amount, he added.

PEMRA's lawyer said no channel had paid this amount since 2009, adding that cases had been pending till 2019 in different courts.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till June 26.