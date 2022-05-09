UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Extends Stay Against Possible Arrest Of Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2022 | 10:04 PM

Islamabad High Court extends stay against possible arrest of Chaudhry Fawad Hussain

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended its order stopping the police from possible arrest of former information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and adjourned the case till May 12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday extended its order stopping the police from possible arrest of former information minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain and adjourned the case till May 12.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case, asked the petitioner's lawyer to firstly get instructions from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan whether he had trust in the courts or not, and whether he (Imran Khan) thought that the judiciary was not independent as he and his party had been constantly raising questions in that regard.

The PTI was given relief at 11 p.

m. in 2014, he remarked.

The chief justice said the trust of common man in the judicial system should not be shaken through a certain narrative. It was sad when political leaders accused the judiciary of being compromised during their processions / gatherings.

He remarked that Imran Khan was conveying the message to his followers that the judiciary was not free. The courts could remain open for 24 hours in accordance with the rules, he said.

The court extended its order against possible arrest of Fawad and sought also comments from the Inspector General of Pakistan Islamabad and the Interior Ministry till May 12.

