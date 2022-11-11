UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Extends Stay On Construction Of Bypass On QAU Land

Faizan Hashmi Published November 11, 2022 | 07:55 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday extended the stay, halting construction work on a Quaid-e-Azam University (QAU) portion of the Bhara Kahu bypass project till the next hearing

The court of IHC judge Mian Gul Aurangzeb heard the plea of a Quaid-e-Azam University professor against the bypass project.

During the hearing, Advocate Kashif Ali Malik appeared on behalf of the petitioner, Additional Attorney General Manoor Iqbal Dogul on behalf of the Federation, Advocate Noman Munir Pracha on behalf of Quaid-e-Azam University, while Nazir Jawad Advocate and Hafiz Arafat appeared in the court on behalf of Capital Development Authority (CDA).

The Additional Attorney General, while presenting the notification of the formation of the cabinet committee regarding the matter, said that the Federal government had constituted a committee headed by Sardar Ayaz Sadiq on the Bhara Kahu Bypass issue.

Upon this, Justice Gul said the court would wait for the committee's output over the matter.

Kashif Malik Advocate said his client had reservations as petitioners and he should also be heard.

The court said it was hoped that the committee would give a positive output after listening to all the parties.

The judge asked when was the public hearing?The CDA lawyer said that the public hearing was on November 18.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till November 21.

