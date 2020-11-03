Islamabad High Court extends stay order against deportation of Cynthia D. Ritchie

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order against deportation of American citizen Cynthia D. Ritchie till December 13, and sought arguments from two sides on next hearing.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday extended its stay order against deportation of American citizen Cynthia D. Ritchie till December 13, and sought arguments from two sides on next hearing.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the American citizen had leveled serious allegations against politicians.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that his client Cynthia D. Ritchie had not been involved in any suspect activities in accordance of the report of interior ministry.

The same court also picked up the case for hearing filed by former minister Rehman Malik seeking registration of first information report (FIR) against American citizen. The court served notices to respondents and sought their comments till next date which is November 13. It may be mentioned here that Rehman Malik had challenged the district court's decision dismissing his plea for registration of FIR.

Meanwhile, former interior minister Abdul Rehman Malik moved another plea to IHC seeking to form another bench to hear his case.