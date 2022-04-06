Islamabad High Court extends stay order in SECP data leak case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended its stay order till May 20, against the show-cause notice to SECP's officer Arslan Zafar in data leak scam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended its stay order till May 20, against the show-cause notice to SECP's officer Arslan Zafar in data leak scam.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the said officer challenging a show-cause notice by Security Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP).

At the outset of hearing, the SECP's lawyer informed the court that three members of his department out of five have been retired. He prayed the court to grant more time till the appointments against the vacant positions of SECP members.

At this, the court granted time to SECP for arguments till May 20 and adjourned the case.