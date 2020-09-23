The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari till October 15, in an inquiry pertaining to suspect transaction of eight billions rupees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday extended the interim bail of former president Asif Ali Zardari till October 15, in an inquiry pertaining to suspect transaction of eight billions rupees.

The court also sought current status of the case from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and accepted exemption request from hearing of the accused on this day.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted hearing on bail petition of Asif Ali Zardari.

At the outset of hearing, Jutice Aamer Farooq said that the accused had been given post arrest bail in several cases. Whether it was a separate matter, he asked. Zardari's lawyer Farouk H. Naek adopted the stance that it was a separate case related to a NAB inquiry.

He stated that his client was 65 year old and had been suffering from multiple diseases.

He prayed the court to grant exemption from hearing to Asif Zardari and accept his pre-arrest bail on medical ground.

He said his client was co-chairman of a big political party, adding that there would be possibility of gathering of political workers on his arrival before court.

The court granted exemption from hearing to Zardari and extended his pre-arrest bail till next date of hearing while directing NAB to submit fresh updates into the case.

On the occasion, National Accountability Bureau (NAB)'s Prosecutor apprised the court that the inquiry into the matter had been turned into an investigation. The NAB had submitted its comments in the matter last year.

He said that the NAB investigation officer could request the department for issuance of arrest warrants against Asif Ali Zardari.