UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Fixes ICA Against Senate Chairman's Polls

Faizan Hashmi Published March 10, 2022 | 06:54 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday fixed intra court appeal for hearing on April 13, filed by Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani challenging rejection of his seven votes in senate chairman elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday fixed intra court appeal for hearing on April 13, filed by Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani challenging rejection of his seven votes in senate chairman elections.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri would take up the case for hearing.

It may be mentioned here that the court had reserved its judgment on the appeal on December 22, 2021 after listening arguments from all respondents.

