ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday fixed the appeals of PML-N's Vice President Maryam Nawaz and her husband Capt. (reted) Muhammad Safdar in an Avenfield Property reference, for hearing on July 21.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb would take up the case for hearing. The court had sought final arguments from the respondents.

Maryam Nawaz's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz was continuing his arguments in the case. The petitioner had challenged their conviction by the accountability court in Avenfield property reference and raised objection over the merit of the case.