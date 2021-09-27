UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Fixes NAB Plea Seeking Daily Hearing On Maryam's Appeals In Avenfield Property Reference

Muhammad Irfan 56 seconds ago Mon 27th September 2021 | 08:01 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had fixed the NAB's petition for hearing on Tuesday, seeking daily hearing of Maryam Nawaz and Capt. (R) Muhammad Safdar's appeals in Avenfield Property reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) had fixed the NAB's petition for hearing on Tuesday, seeking daily hearing of Maryam Nawaz and Capt. (R) Muhammad Safdar's appeals in Avenfield Property reference.

A-two member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani would take up the case for hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had stated in its plea that the accused had been using delaying tactics on proceeding of their appeals in Avenfield apartment reference. Their lawyer was using different excuses for case adjournments.

It prayed the court to conduct daily hearing on the appeals and decide it within 30 days.

