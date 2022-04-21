(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday removed the objections of Registrar Office on the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) intra-court appeal in the foreign funding case and fixed it for hearing on Monday.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Baber Sattar heard the ICA filed by PTI General Secretary Asad Umar challenging the decision of a single member bench regarding directives to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conclude the foreign funding case within 30 days.

PTI's lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate appeared before the court and assured that the petitioner would rectify the petition. On this the court removed the objections and fixed the case for hearing.

It may be mentioned that the single member bench had earlier ordered the ECP to conclude the foreign funding case within one month. The case has been pending with the ECP since 2014.