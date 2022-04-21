UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Fixes PTI's Appeal In Foreign Funding Case For Hearing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 21, 2022 | 06:36 PM

Islamabad High Court fixes PTI's appeal in foreign funding case for hearing

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday removed the objections of Registrar Office on the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) intra-court appeal in the foreign funding case and fixed it for hearing on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday removed the objections of Registrar Office on the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf's (PTI) intra-court appeal in the foreign funding case and fixed it for hearing on Monday.

A two-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Baber Sattar heard the ICA filed by PTI General Secretary Asad Umar challenging the decision of a single member bench regarding directives to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to conclude the foreign funding case within 30 days.

PTI's lawyer Shahkhawar Advocate appeared before the court and assured that the petitioner would rectify the petition. On this the court removed the objections and fixed the case for hearing.

It may be mentioned that the single member bench had earlier ordered the ECP to conclude the foreign funding case within one month. The case has been pending with the ECP since 2014.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Asad Umar Election Commission Of Pakistan Ica May Islamabad High Court Court Foreign Funding Case

Recent Stories

Ahsan Iqbal seeks report over dysfunctional 'CPEC ..

Ahsan Iqbal seeks report over dysfunctional 'CPEC Center of Excellence'

11 minutes ago
 At least 16 dead as blasts rock Afghan cities

At least 16 dead as blasts rock Afghan cities

30 minutes ago
 Pakistan to mark World Earth Day 2022

Pakistan to mark World Earth Day 2022

30 minutes ago
 Gov't Task Force Neutralizes 15 Armed Groups in Ph ..

Gov't Task Force Neutralizes 15 Armed Groups in Philippines - Authorities

30 minutes ago
 US Extends Requirement for Foreign Travelers to Be ..

US Extends Requirement for Foreign Travelers to Be Fully Vaccinated - DHS

33 minutes ago
 MLC system of DHQ Muzaffargarh goes digitalized

MLC system of DHQ Muzaffargarh goes digitalized

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.