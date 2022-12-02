UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Fixes PTI's Appeal In Toshakhana Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 02, 2022 | 08:45 PM

Islamabad High Court fixes PTI's appeal in Toshakhana case

Accepting the application of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) for early hearing, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday fixed the appeal against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict in Toshakhana case for hearing on December 8.

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2022 ) :Accepting the application of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) for early hearing, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday fixed the appeal against Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) verdict in Toshakhana case for hearing on December 8.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the miscellaneous plea of PTI seeking daily basis hearing into the appeal.

The PTI had challenged the verdict of ECP in Toshakhana scam in which former prime minister Imran Khan had been disqualified.

The PTI chief was accused of not declaring the gifts received from Toshakhana in his documents submitted to the ECP.

