Islamabad High Court for compliance report on Asad Durrani ECL case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday directed interior ministry to submit implementation report in a case pertaining to Gen (reted) Asad Durrani's name on exit control list (ECL).

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted the hearing on a petition filed by former general seeking contempt of court proceeding against interior ministry for not removing his name from the ECL.

During the course of proceeding, the bench asked that why the court orders were not implemented so far.

It would not be good if a contempt of court notice served to secretary of interior ministry, he said.

Durrani's lawyer pleaded that neither his client's name was removed from the ECL since this court order, dated February 27, 2019, nor the quarter concerned had given any update over the issue.

The court directed the ministry to submit implementation report of the court order and adjourned the hearing of the case till November 8.