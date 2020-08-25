UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court For Continuing Trial Against Mossa Gilani In Ephedrine Case

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 06:31 PM

Islamabad High Court for continuing trial against Mossa Gilani in ephedrine case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to remove anti narcotic law sections from the ephedrine quota case and ordered to continue trial against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani's son Ali Mossa Gilani, Mukhdoom Shahabuddin and others

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday dismissed a petition seeking to remove anti narcotic law sections from the ephedrine quota case and ordered to continue trial against former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gilani's son Ali Mossa Gilani, Mukhdoom Shahabuddin and others.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran announced the judgment on a petition filed by accused Anser Farooq and Iftikhar Baber.

The accused had challenged the addition of Section 9C in the case.

The IHC said only trial court would decide that whether the case was related to the narcotics or not.

The court ordered to continue trial against the accused nominated in the case.

