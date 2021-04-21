Islamabad High Court for ending forced labor at brick kilns in federal capital

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday provided Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration last opportunity to end forced labor especially on brick kilns in the jurisdiction of federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday provided Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration last opportunity to end forced labor especially on brick kilns in the jurisdiction of Federal capital.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the bench would summon interior secretary in person if the district administration failed to do so. If the bench did not receive any results, the matter would be sent to the federal Cabinet, he said.

The lawyer of brick kilns owners said the Punjab government had a law for payment of Rs50,000 amount as advance loan to the workers.

The chief justice observed that if the Punjab government had this law then it was a violation of the decision of Supreme Court.

During the course of proceedings, Adnan Randhawa, the member commission set up by the court, said the under age children had been forced to work after payment of advance money to their poor parents. If the brick kilns owners stop this practice, their business could be at stake, he argued.

The chief justice remarked that this was a trap to ensalve the people in the modern era.

The court then adjourned the hearing till May 17.