UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court For Ending Forced Labor At Brick Kilns In Federal Capital

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 07:25 PM

Islamabad High Court for ending forced labor at brick kilns in federal capital

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday provided Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration last opportunity to end forced labor especially on brick kilns in the jurisdiction of federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday provided Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration last opportunity to end forced labor especially on brick kilns in the jurisdiction of Federal capital.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the bench would summon interior secretary in person if the district administration failed to do so. If the bench did not receive any results, the matter would be sent to the federal Cabinet, he said.

The lawyer of brick kilns owners said the Punjab government had a law for payment of Rs50,000 amount as advance loan to the workers.

The chief justice observed that if the Punjab government had this law then it was a violation of the decision of Supreme Court.

During the course of proceedings, Adnan Randhawa, the member commission set up by the court, said the under age children had been forced to work after payment of advance money to their poor parents. If the brick kilns owners stop this practice, their business could be at stake, he argued.

The chief justice remarked that this was a trap to ensalve the people in the modern era.

The court then adjourned the hearing till May 17.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Loan Supreme Court Business Poor Government Of Punjab Money May Islamabad High Court Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Raja Basharat chairs meeting of law cabinet body

7 seconds ago

London Bridge Station Reopens As Suspicious Item A ..

9 seconds ago

Poland Starts Lifting COVID-19 Lockdown From Thurs ..

11 seconds ago

Chief Minister condemns attack on Absar Alam

15 seconds ago

Police fire tear gas in protest against German vir ..

4 minutes ago

Oil spill found where missing Indonesian submarine ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.