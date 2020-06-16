UrduPoint.com
Islamabad High Court For Precautionary Measures In Bakhshi Khana, Police Cells

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 05:53 PM

Islamabad High Court for precautionary measures in bakhshi khana, police cells

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed deputy commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to ensure precautionary measures at 'bakhshi khana' district kachehri F-8 to avoid the risk of COVID-19 spread

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday directed deputy commissioner Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to ensure precautionary measures at 'bakhshi khana' district kachehri F-8 to avoid the risk of COVID-19 spread.

Chief Justice, ICT, Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a case pertaining to the precautionary measures at police cells and bakhshi khana for accused under custody.

The bench issued three pages order this day.

The court, however, sought report regarding the arrangements in bakhshi khana and police cells for arrested people till June 20.

The court ordered deputy commissioner ICT, to visit bakhshi khana and police cells along with presidents of district and IHC bar association and journalist association to check the weaknesses.

The committee would be responsible to submit report pertaining to the provision of basic facilities underarticle 9 and 14 of the constitution.

