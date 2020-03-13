UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Former Judge Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui's Review Petition Fixed For Hearing

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 13th March 2020 | 09:43 PM

Islamabad High Court former judge Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui's review petition fixed for hearing

The Supreme Court on Friday fixed Islamabad High Court (IHC) former judge Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui's review petition for hearing on March 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday fixed Islamabad High Court (IHC) former judge Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui's review petition for hearing on March 17.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, would hear the review petition seeking setting aside of report/opinion of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and notification issued by the Ministry of Law on October 11, 2018.

Former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was dismissed by the SJC over a reference. Siddiqui was removed from high judicial office on the recommendation of the SJC under Article 209 of the Constitution for displaying conduct unbecoming of a judge by delivering a speech at the district bar association Rawalpindi on July 21, 2018.

For the first time, the SJC proceeded in open court on the request of Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.

Related Topics

Hearing Supreme Court Rawalpindi March July October 2018 Islamabad High Court From Arab Court Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 2020 update: Lahore matches to be played b ..

1 hour ago

Bahrain announces additional COVID-19 recoveries

2 hours ago

Hammad Azam joins Peshawar Zalmi squad

2 hours ago

PITB-SadaPay Ink MoU to facilitate eRozgaar Freela ..

2 hours ago

EU Commission Chief Urges Members to Refrain From ..

3 minutes ago

Canada Suspends Parliament Past March Recess Amid ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.