ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday fixed Islamabad High Court (IHC) former judge Shoukat Aziz Siddiqui's review petition for hearing on March 17.

A five-member larger bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprised Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Faisal Arab, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, would hear the review petition seeking setting aside of report/opinion of Supreme Judicial Council (SJC) and notification issued by the Ministry of Law on October 11, 2018.

Former judge Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui was dismissed by the SJC over a reference. Siddiqui was removed from high judicial office on the recommendation of the SJC under Article 209 of the Constitution for displaying conduct unbecoming of a judge by delivering a speech at the district bar association Rawalpindi on July 21, 2018.

For the first time, the SJC proceeded in open court on the request of Justice (retd) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui.