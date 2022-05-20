Islamabad High Court forms larger bench in plea against removal of governor Punjab

Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah Friday constituted a larger bench to hear the petition of former governor Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema challenging his removal from the post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :Chief Justice Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Athar Minallah Friday constituted a larger bench to hear the petition of former governor Punjab Umar Sarfraz Cheema challenging his removal from the post.

The chief justice remarked that the bindings and powers of President of Pakistan had already been prescribed in the constitution. There was a parliamentary government system instead of presidential in the country, he added.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah this day heard the case and removed the objections of registrar office IHC on it. Petitioner's lawyer Dr. Baber Awan contended that the registrar office had raised two objections against the petition.

The office objected over attaching a photocopy of the notification regarding removal of governor Punjab and stated that the matter did not fall into the jurisdiction of this court.

The chief justice instructed the lawyer come up on next hearing after reading out the judgments of Supreme Court.

The court also asked Baber Awan that powers regarding the appointment of a governor had been clariefied when he was a law minister. The lawyer answered that it was a different subject from that.

The chief justice formed a larger bench to hear the case and adjourned it till coming Tuesday.