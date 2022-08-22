UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Gives 3-day Protective Bail To Imran Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 22, 2022 | 07:56 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted a three-day protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case registered under the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) by the Margalla Police Station, Islamabad for threatening an additional sessions court and police high-ups

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted a three-day protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in a case registered under the Anti Terrorism Act (ATA) by the Margalla Police Station, Islamabad for threatening an additional sessions court and police high-ups.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani and Justice Babar Sattar court also directed petitioner Imran Khan to approach the relevant court by Thursday to get the relief.

Imran Khan, in the petition filed through his lawyers Dr Babar Awan and Faisal Chaudhry, stated that he was ready to join the investigation whenever he he was directed by the court.

He claimed that he had no criminal record, and there was no risk of his fleeing (abroad) or damaging the evidence.

Earlier, the Registrar Office raised three objections on the petition, including missing of the biometric verification of Imran Khan and a verified copy of the first information report, and that the bail should be first sought from a suitable forum, that was an Anti Terrorism Court.

However, the bench heard the case with the objections raised by the Registrar Office.

Babar Awan informed the court that his client was unable appear before it as the police had surrounded the his client's house in Banigala, and prayed the court to grant his client protective bail as he wanted to appear before the ATC for relief.

At this, Justice Kayani asked whether the petitioner wanted protective bail for biometric purpose only.

Babar Awan said the ATC judge was also on leave due to which they had approached the IHC.

The bench removed the objections of Registrar Office and granted a three-day protective bail to Imran Khan till August 25. The court instructed the petitioner to appeare before the relevant court within the time.

