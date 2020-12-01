Islamabad High Court gives India more time to clarify its stance on Yadav case

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted further time to the lawyer of Indian High Commission till January 14 to inform it about the Indian government's stance for legal assistance to its spy Kulbhushan Yadav in light of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) verdict

Indian High Commission's counsel Barrister Shahnawaz Noon requested the bench to grant three weeks more time to his client in that regard, which was accepted.

The larger IHC bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition of Ministry of Law and Justice seeking provision of a legal representative to Kulbhushan Yadav to contest his review petition against the death sentence in light of the ICJ decision.

To a query by the chief justice regarding the Indian stance about review petition of its spy, Barrister Noon informed the court that a meeting was held at the Indian Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi on the matter. Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav wanted to appear in person to apprise the court regarding his country's stance on the matter, he added.

CJ Athar Minallah remarked that it was the court's responsibility to ensure a fair trial and the ICJ judgment would be fully implemented.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Javed opposed the appearance request of Indian deputy high commissioner without his lawyer, saying Pakistan had repeatedly offered India a third consular access to its spy. India should first appoint a lawyer and request the court through him / her to seek permission for the appearance of its official, he added.

The AGP said India should clearly tell the court that whether it was ready to avail the services of a legal representative for its spy or not.

Meanwhile, the Indian counsel said that his client had objection over not release of its citizen Ismaeil even after completing his imprisonment sentence.

The Chief Justice asked the AGP that the prisoner should be released if there of no legal hurdle in that regard.

The AGP replied that the crime committed by the Indian citizen was related to the Official Secret Act and his case would be reviewed further. He would update the court on next hearing after taking instructions from the government, he added.

The Chief Justice said it was a positive development. After this, the court adjourned hearing on the case.