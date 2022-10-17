UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Gives Last Chance To FIA For Arguments

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2022 | 07:59 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted last opportunity to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for arguments in case pertaining misuse of powers by the agency

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted last opportunity to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for arguments in case pertaining misuse of powers by the agency.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case. Deputy Attorney General informed the court that the FIA had initiated inquiry against its officials regarding the matter.

The court inquired whether the FIA lawyer had seen the report of deputy commissioner. The chief justice remarked that the agency had been used for political purposes.

The FIA lawyer adopted the stance that currently police and FIA had not been coordinating with each other. He prayed the court to grant some time for arguments.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till October 28. It may be mentioned that Journalist Mohsin Baig had filed the petition with regard to the powers of the FIA.

