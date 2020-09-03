UrduPoint.com
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday gave a last opportunity to law enforcement agencies till September 29, to recover citizen Imran Khan who went missing five years ago

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that if the state institution failed to locate the citizen till next date then they had to formally admit their failure before the bench.

The chief justice conducted hearing on a petition filed by the mother of the missing citizen Nasreen Begum through her counsel Inaamur Raheem Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that the state institutions should accept their failure if a citizen went missing and could not be recovered.

He said that the deputy attorney general would formally admit failure if citizen Imran Khan was not recovered till next date.

The chief justice remarked that the court did not know the purpose of Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (COIED) as several cases were pending with it for last ten years.

He observed that if someone disappeared himself then it was also the responsibility of state to locate him.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah requested the court to grant more time to the government in this case which was accepted by the bench.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case with above instructions.

