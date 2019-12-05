(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted more time to the federation to submit its reply and maintained its stay on the appointment of Ibrar ul Haq as Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) chairman till next date

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the petition filed by former PRCS chairman, also summoned the Attorney General for Pakistan for assistance.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Tayyab Khokher prayed the court to grant more time for submission of federation's reply. The court accepted his plea and adjourned the case till December 12.