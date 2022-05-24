UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Gives More Time To Constitute Judicial Commission To Probe Mazari's Arrest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 24, 2022 | 06:46 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday gave more time to the government to constitute a judicial commission to inquire the arrest of former federal minister Shireen Mazari

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday gave more time to the government to constitute a judicial commission to inquire the arrest of former Federal minister Shireen Mazari.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the Imaan Mazari Advocate regarding the matter.

Advocate General Islamabad Barrister Jahangir Jadoon and additional attorney general (AAG) appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the AAG prayed the court to grant some time to the federation to constitute the commission.

The chief justice remarked that Shireen Mazari was arrested illegally from the premises of this court.

He said that this had been done also in the past and now the same practice was continued.

The court remarked that Shireen Mazari was not the only Parliamentarian who was arrested as many others also faced the same situation.

The chief justice remarked that it was the responsibility of the government to form the commission and address the matter.

Advocate general Islamabad said that the government was implementing the decision in letter and spirit.

He said that the opposition party was threatening to block the whole country.

The government was engaged in dialogue with IMF but they were claiming for its failure.

Barrister Jahangir Jadoon said that a government was also run with the cooperation of the opposition.

These parliamentarians should sit in the Parliament to address the public issues, he said, adding that the case against Shireen Mazari was made when Usman Buzdar was chief minister of Punjab.

Faisal Chaudhry Advocate prayed the court to condition the custody of Mazari with the court's approval.

The chief justice remarked it would be a contempt of court after the last judgment of this court. The court had written many things in its order, he said.

The court asked the advocate general to read out that verdict again and adjourned the case till May 30.

