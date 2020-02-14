UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad High Court Grants Bail To Abdul Ghani Majeed On Medical Grounds

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:46 AM

Islamabad High Court grants bail to Abdul Ghani Majeed on medical grounds

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted post-arrest bail to a main accused in fake accounts references Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni Group's Head Anwar Majeed, on basis of medical grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted post-arrest bail to a main accused in fake accounts references Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni Group's Head Anwar Majeed, on basis of medical grounds.

The bench accepted the bail petition against surety bonds worth 100 million rupees.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Fayyaz Anjum Jandran announced the judgment after hearing arguments from both sides at large.

The decision stated that the accused would remain under treatment in hospital but bound to attend every proceeding in the trial court regarding graft references.

It may be mentioned here that former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Hussain Lowai, the then-president Summit Bank, Nasser Abdullah Lootah, chairman Summit Bank, Chairman Omni Group Anver Majid were also the prime suspect in mega money laundering and fake accounts references.

Related Topics

Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Faryal Talpur Money May Islamabad High Court From Summit Bank Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed participates in mangrove seedling ..

2 hours ago

Ethiopian PM arrives in UAE

2 hours ago

US Does Not Have Adequate Sensors to Detect Attack ..

22 minutes ago

Indonesian Airline Grounds Plane After Passenger F ..

22 minutes ago

Pakistan-Turkish leadership affirm to support each ..

22 minutes ago

768th Urs of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar to be observed i ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.