Islamabad High Court grants bail to Abdul Ghani Majeed on medical grounds

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday granted post-arrest bail to a main accused in fake accounts references Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed, the son of Omni Group's Head Anwar Majeed, on basis of medical grounds.

The bench accepted the bail petition against surety bonds worth 100 million rupees.

A division bench comprising Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Justice Fayyaz Anjum Jandran announced the judgment after hearing arguments from both sides at large.

The decision stated that the accused would remain under treatment in hospital but bound to attend every proceeding in the trial court regarding graft references.

It may be mentioned here that former president Asif Ali Zardari, his sister Faryal Talpur, Hussain Lowai, the then-president Summit Bank, Nasser Abdullah Lootah, chairman Summit Bank, Chairman Omni Group Anver Majid were also the prime suspect in mega money laundering and fake accounts references.