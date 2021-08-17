Islamabad High Court grants bail to accused in couple torture case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted post arrest bail to a co-accused Umer Bilal in a case pertaining to blackmailing and torturing of a couple at a residence in Sector E-11

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri announced the verdict which was reserved on last hearing after listening arguments from both sides.

The court accepted the bail against two surety bonds worth Rs10 million each and ordered to release the accused. The court had reserved its judgment on August 12.

Golra Police Station registered the first information report against main accused Usman Mirza and others for blackmailing and torturing a couple after making their videos. The accused were currently in Adiyala Jail on judicial remand.