Islamabad High Court Grants Bail To Cop In Usama Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 09:04 PM

Islamabad High Court grants bail to cop in Usama murder case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted bail to the arrested police official in Usama Satti murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday granted bail to the arrested police official in Usama Satti murder case.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jhangiri of the IHC had ordered release of Mudassir Mukhtar against surety bonds worth Rs 200000.

It is pertinent to mention that a university student, Usama Satti had been killed by Police in January 2021 while four policemen allegedly involved in the case were in Adaila jail.

