Islamabad High Court Grants Bail To Zardari's Aide

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:28 PM

Islamabad High Court grants bail to Zardari's aide

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari's close aide Amjad Ikhlaq in a NAB call up notice

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted pre-arrest bail to former president Asif Ali Zardari's close aide Amjad Ikhlaq in a NAB call up notice.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran granted bail against surety bonds worth Rs100,000.

The petitioner's lawyer Farouk H.

Naek pleaded that his client had been summoned by NAB on receiving a cheque worth Rs 0.6 million. His client neither was involved nor named in mega money laundering case.

After listening arguments, the court granted bail to Amjad Ikhlaq against surety bonds worth Rs100,000 and stopped NAB from arresting him till March 29. The court also served notices to NAB and sought its comments into the matter.

