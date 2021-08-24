Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted interim bail to PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's brother Mustafa Kamal till September 13, in case pertaining to corruption in metro bus project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted interim bail to PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's brother Mustafa Kamal till September 13, in case pertaining to corruption in metro bus project.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Faooq granted the bail against surety bond worth Rs0.5 million.

The court also sought comments from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the bail petition of Mustafa Kamal till the next date.

According to NAB, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) had awarded the contract of beautification of metro bus to M/s Horti Group a company owned by the accused.

The RDA officials were of the view that the contract was awarded on the directions of the then Punjab chief minister.

The bureau had also summoned former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif in the same case.