UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Grants Interim Bail To Ahsan Iqbal's Brother In Metro Bus Corruption Case

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 08:08 PM

Islamabad High Court grants interim bail to Ahsan Iqbal's brother in metro bus corruption case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted interim bail to PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's brother Mustafa Kamal till September 13, in case pertaining to corruption in metro bus project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday granted interim bail to PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal's brother Mustafa Kamal till September 13, in case pertaining to corruption in metro bus project.

A division bench comprising IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Faooq granted the bail against surety bond worth Rs0.5 million.

The court also sought comments from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) against the bail petition of Mustafa Kamal till the next date.

According to NAB, Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) had awarded the contract of beautification of metro bus to M/s Horti Group a company owned by the accused.

The RDA officials were of the view that the contract was awarded on the directions of the then Punjab chief minister.

The bureau had also summoned former Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif in the same case.

Related Topics

Shahbaz Sharif Chief Justice Corruption Chief Minister National Accountability Bureau Ahsan Iqbal Punjab Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Company Metro Rawalpindi Same September Islamabad High Court From Million Court

Recent Stories

UAE’s sports sector has achieved numerous succes ..

UAE’s sports sector has achieved numerous successes over past 50 years: Abdul ..

11 minutes ago
 US must complete evacuation its people from Afghan ..

US must complete evacuation its people from Afghanistan by the August 31st

14 minutes ago
 No extension in August 31 deadline for US, other i ..

No extension in August 31 deadline for US, other int'l forces' withdrawal from A ..

3 minutes ago
 EU Drug Regulator Approves Extra Production Sites ..

EU Drug Regulator Approves Extra Production Sites of COVID-19 Vaccines to Boost ..

3 minutes ago
 Weather to remain hot, humid in plain areas of cou ..

Weather to remain hot, humid in plain areas of country: PMD

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan successfully tests indigenously developed ..

Pakistan successfully tests indigenously developed Fatah-1

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.