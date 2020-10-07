(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to seven people including brothers of former director general Parks Karachi Liaqat Qaimkhani and his nephews in fake accounts reference.

A division bench headed by Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani conducted the hearing on the interim bail petitions of the relatives of Qaimkhani and subsequently stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting them till the next date.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer pleaded that the NAB had included the brothers and relatives of former director general parks Karachi in its investigation pertaining to fake accounts scam.

The bureau had summoned the seven people for interrogation and there was a chance of arresting them on the occasion. He prayed the court to grant pre-arrest bail to his client.

The court accepted the interim bail against surety bonds worth Rs50,000 each till November 11.