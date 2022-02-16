UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Grants Interim Bail To Ex-chairman EOBI

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 07:42 PM

Islamabad High Court grants interim bail to ex-chairman EOBI

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted interim bail to two accused including ex-chairman EOBI Zafar Gondal and Abdul Rauf in a case pertaining irregularities in EOBI

The court sought comments from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and also stopped it from arresting the accused till February 23.

The court sought comments from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and also stopped it from arresting the accused till February 23.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the bail cases filed by Zafar Gondal and Abdul Rauf. A special Judge Central Islamabad had cancelled the bails of five accused on February 12. They were alleged of causing a loss worth Rs 3700 millions to national exchequer through irregularities.

