Islamabad High Court Grants Last Opportunity To Rana Shamim To Submit Affidavit

Umer Jamshaid Published March 07, 2022 | 06:56 PM

Islamabad High Court grants last opportunity to Rana Shamim to submit affidavit

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted last opportunity to ex-chief judge Gilgit Baltistan Rana Shamim for submission of affidavit in contempt of court case till April 4.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that Rana Shamim had leveled false allegations against judiciary in his statement but did not serve notices to the newspapers for publishing the affidavit's contents without his consent.

Rana Shamim said that he had not given his affidavit for publication, adding he even did not himself level allegation against anybody. Only the said journalists could tell how the affidavit was leaked, he said.

Rana Shamim said his lawyer was ill and on bed rest for two weeks.

He prayed the court to adjourn the case till three weeks as time also required consulting his counsel. He said he would change his lawyer if he would not get well till next date.

Attorney General of Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan said if the accused could filed intra court appeal against his indictment with the signature of his lawyer then why not he could file the comments.

The court, however, granted last chance to Rana Shamim for submission of his affidavit and adjourned hearing of the case. It may be mentioned here that the court had indicted Rana Shamim over leveling false allegation against judges of higher judiciary.

