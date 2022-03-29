Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Abdul Qadir Patel

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s member National Assembly Abdul Qadir Patel and instructed him to appear before the relevant court till next date

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s member National Assembly Abdul Qadir Patel and instructed him to appear before the relevant court till next date.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict on the plea of MNA.

The petitioner adopted the stance that he was supposed to appear before anti-terrorism court on March 26, but he couldn't attend the proceeding due to the session of national assembly.

He said that ATC Karachi had issued his arrest warrants due to his non-appearance. He prayed the court to grant him a protective bail as there was a risk of his arrest. The court accepted the request and granted bail till April 13. The court also instructed the petitioner to appear before the ATC during the period.

It may be mentioned here that ATC Karachi had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against over continuous absence from case proceeding pertaining to providing health treatment to terrorists.