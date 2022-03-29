UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Grants Protective Bail To Abdul Qadir Patel

Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2022 | 07:28 PM

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Abdul Qadir Patel

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s member National Assembly Abdul Qadir Patel and instructed him to appear before the relevant court till next date

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted protective bail to Pakistan People's Party (PPP)'s member National Assembly Abdul Qadir Patel and instructed him to appear before the relevant court till next date.

A division bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah announced the verdict on the plea of MNA.

The petitioner adopted the stance that he was supposed to appear before anti-terrorism court on March 26, but he couldn't attend the proceeding due to the session of national assembly.

He said that ATC Karachi had issued his arrest warrants due to his non-appearance. He prayed the court to grant him a protective bail as there was a risk of his arrest. The court accepted the request and granted bail till April 13. The court also instructed the petitioner to appear before the ATC during the period.

It may be mentioned here that ATC Karachi had issued non-bailable arrest warrants against over continuous absence from case proceeding pertaining to providing health treatment to terrorists.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Chief Justice National Assembly March April May Islamabad High Court From Anti Terrorism Court Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Development work in E12 to be expedited: Awan

Development work in E12 to be expedited: Awan

47 seconds ago
 Cabinet approves subsidy of Rs. 2.552 billion unde ..

Cabinet approves subsidy of Rs. 2.552 billion under Ramzan Package

49 seconds ago
 Shoigu Says Russian Military Will Not Send New Con ..

Shoigu Says Russian Military Will Not Send New Conscripts to Hot Spots

50 seconds ago
 Police officers get modern body worn cameras for s ..

Police officers get modern body worn cameras for surveillance at Motorways, High ..

52 seconds ago
 Govt provides free medical services to over 340,00 ..

Govt provides free medical services to over 340,000 TB patients annually: Dr. Fa ..

53 seconds ago
 PHP police arrests 441 'criminals'

PHP police arrests 441 'criminals'

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.