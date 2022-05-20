UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Grants Protective Bail To Sami Ibrahim

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2022 | 08:38 PM

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Sami Ibrahim

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted one-week protective bail to TV anchor Sami Ibrahim in a case registered by Attock Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted one-week protective bail to tv anchor Sami Ibrahim in a case registered by Attock Police Station.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the TV anchor challenging the registration of first information report (FIR) against him by the attock police regarding his controversial programs.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that court orders had been violated as a FIR had been registered against his client by the Attock Police Station.

The court asked how it could hear a matter of Attock Police Station as it was not in its jurisdiction.

The lawyer said that this court had issued clear orders in Fawad Chaudhry case. The court said that that matter was different from it and instructed the lawyer to approach the relevant court.

The petitioner, however, prayed the court to grant him a protective bail which was accepted by the bench. The further hearing of the case then adjourned till May 27.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Police Station Attock May FIR Islamabad High Court TV From Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

7 Day anti-polio campaign to begin in May 23 in Na ..

7 Day anti-polio campaign to begin in May 23 in Nawabshah

3 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court imposes ban on import & expor ..

Islamabad High Court imposes ban on import & export of animals

3 minutes ago
 NA Speaker declares Raja Riaz Ahmad as leader of o ..

NA Speaker declares Raja Riaz Ahmad as leader of opposition

3 minutes ago
 Finnish Customs Agency Arrests 6 Yachts Suspected ..

Finnish Customs Agency Arrests 6 Yachts Suspected of Being Under EU Sanctions

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Lavrov Says Unacceptable France Dictates ..

Russia's Lavrov Says Unacceptable France Dictates to Mali With Whom to Cooperate

6 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directs measures to s ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directs measures to stop spread of dengue, cholera

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.