Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to Sami Ibrahim

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday granted one-week protective bail to tv anchor Sami Ibrahim in a case registered by Attock Police Station.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by the TV anchor challenging the registration of first information report (FIR) against him by the attock police regarding his controversial programs.

The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that court orders had been violated as a FIR had been registered against his client by the Attock Police Station.

The court asked how it could hear a matter of Attock Police Station as it was not in its jurisdiction.

The lawyer said that this court had issued clear orders in Fawad Chaudhry case. The court said that that matter was different from it and instructed the lawyer to approach the relevant court.

The petitioner, however, prayed the court to grant him a protective bail which was accepted by the bench. The further hearing of the case then adjourned till May 27.