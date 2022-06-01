UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Grants Protective Bail To Gandapur

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 01, 2022 | 08:13 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted a 10-day protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Leader Umer Amin Gandapur and instructed him to appear before the relevant court

ISLAMABAD, Jun 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday granted a 10-day protective bail to Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s Leader Umer Amin Gandapur and instructed him to appear before the relevant court.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by PTI's leader.

The petitioner adopted the stance that he participated in long march on call of his party chief Imran Khan.

He said it was right of every citizen to hold a peaceful protest but he was being victimized and case was registered against him in Mianwali.

The petitioner's lawyer said that cases were also registered against Ali Amin Gandapur but he was not part of this plea. The court granted the protective bail against surety bonds worth Rs 5,000 and adjourned the case till June 30.

