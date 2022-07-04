UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Grants Protective Bail To PML-N's Former MPA

Faizan Hashmi Published July 04, 2022 | 07:03 PM

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to PML-N's former MPA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted protective bail to PML-N's former member KPK's assembly Sardar Fareed till July 15 in a case of an FIR registered by Karachi Police.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by Sardar Fareed regarding the matter.

The petitioner adopted the stance that there was risk of his arrest in a case registered in Karachi.

The court accepted the protective bail of the accused against surety bonds worth of Rs 20,000 and instructed him to approach the relevant court till July 15.

Sardar Fareed had also been elected as member of provincial assembly from Abbotabad since 2013 to 2018.

