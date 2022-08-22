UrduPoint.com

Islamabad High Court Grants Protective Bail To Girl Involved In Faisalabad Torture Case

Muhammad Irfan Published August 22, 2022 | 08:12 PM

Islamabad High Court grants protective bail to girl involved in Faisalabad torture case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted a four-day protective bail to Ana Sheikh in a girl torture case registered by the Faisalabad police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday granted a four-day protective bail to Ana Sheikh in a girl torture case registered by the Faisalabad police.

Acting Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the bail petition of accused Ana Sheikh, the daughter of main accused Sheikh Danish in case regarding torture on a female medical student Khadija on allegedly refusing marriage proposal.

At the outset of hearing, the court observed that the petitioner girl had arrived Islamabad after an FIR was registered against her.

The bench expressed displeasure with the petitioner's lawyer for giving false statement regarding the residence of his client in the last hearing.

The court remarked that everyone approach IHC as it used to grant protective bail easily.

The court, however, granted the accused girl a four-day protective bail against surety bonds worth Rs 25,000.

It may be mentioned here that the petitioner in last hearing had claimed that she was residing in Islamabad along with her mother.

The court had asked her to present residential proofs of her mother in Islamabad on next hearing.

The Faisalabad police had registered FIR against Sheikh Danish and his daughter Ana Sheikh after the torture videos against the Khadija went viral on social media.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Faisalabad Police Social Media Student Marriage May FIR Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Activist Group Femen Accuses Scholz of R ..

Ukrainian Activist Group Femen Accuses Scholz of Refusing to Get Tough on Russia

2 minutes ago
 China Concerned by Murder of Russian Political Sci ..

China Concerned by Murder of Russian Political Scientist Dugina - Envoy to UN

2 minutes ago
 Russia Requests Urgent UNSC Meeting on Zaporizhzhi ..

Russia Requests Urgent UNSC Meeting on Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Tuesday - Depu ..

2 minutes ago
 Health Deptt establishes 37 medical camps for floo ..

Health Deptt establishes 37 medical camps for flood-hit areas

2 minutes ago
 Princess Sarah Zeid, Shazia Marri visit Benazir Na ..

Princess Sarah Zeid, Shazia Marri visit Benazir Nashunuma Centre in Badin

6 minutes ago
 PML-N always raised voice for strengthening instit ..

PML-N always raised voice for strengthening institutions: Javed Latif

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.